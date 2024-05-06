Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.4%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $341.51 and last traded at $341.58. Approximately 778,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,318,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $339.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.75 and its 200 day moving average is $342.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

