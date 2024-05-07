Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $10.30 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $99.36 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $10.30 or 0.00016141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,041,205,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,040,986,301.369717 with 182,029,829.119717 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

