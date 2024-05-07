Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $231.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,765. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

