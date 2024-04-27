Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $80.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

