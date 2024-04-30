Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,291 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. 5,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

