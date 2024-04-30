Kyndryl (KD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Kyndryl has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 429,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

KD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

