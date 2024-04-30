Quanterix (QTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Quanterix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 185,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,533. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $621.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

