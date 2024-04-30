Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. 48,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.61. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

