Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Boosted by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. Cameco has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $52.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cameco by 40.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 119.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cameco by 37.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 280,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 76,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

