Dassault Systèmes SE Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.96%.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.