Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65.

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,655,000 after buying an additional 502,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.