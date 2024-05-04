Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,250,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 3,736,842 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.89.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

