StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 9,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

