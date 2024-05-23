BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Buys 92 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.48 and a 200 day moving average of $347.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

