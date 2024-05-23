Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Azenta by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 171,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,070. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

