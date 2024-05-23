BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.83. 446,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,953. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

