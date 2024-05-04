WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.00

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 65341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 81.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.