Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Stoneridge updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Shares of SRI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a PE ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $127,715.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

