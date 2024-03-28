Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Trading Up 2.1 %

Exelon stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

