Brokerages Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Target Price at $72.46

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextEra Energy Price Performance
Shares of NEE stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextEra Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextEra Energy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.