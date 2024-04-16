Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.6594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,083.33%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

