Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $25.58 million and $3,356.57 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

