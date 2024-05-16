StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

