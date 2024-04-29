Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Decreased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $555.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $604.54 and a 200 day moving average of $521.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

