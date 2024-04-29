Enzyme Tops One Day Volume of $22.47 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $55.98 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for $21.00 or 0.00033437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,669,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,665,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

