Investment House LLC Has $19.25 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investment House LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $196,135,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.99. 1,604,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,912. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.