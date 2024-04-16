Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,668,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 893,548 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

