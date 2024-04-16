Main Street Research LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,964 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,463,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,264,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 820,199 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 757,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

