Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.64

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 70654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $736.07 million, a P/E ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

