Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $76.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.15. 2,348,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182,467 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.