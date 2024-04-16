Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

