Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 81 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $193.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,202. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

