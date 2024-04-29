Orca Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BA traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.69. 6,608,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

