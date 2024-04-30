Ewa LLC Has $336,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ewa LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.65. 2,420,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,670. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.07 and its 200 day moving average is $481.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

