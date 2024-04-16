Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 76,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 89,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,040. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

