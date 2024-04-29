Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $15.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.5 %

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.34. 4,472,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.