Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $305,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 158.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLTB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,475. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

