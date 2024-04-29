International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $179.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as low as $166.57 and last traded at $166.93. 930,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,955,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.13.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

