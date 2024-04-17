Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $658.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.