Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of CPE opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,793 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,941,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

