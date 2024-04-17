Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,103,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,573,684. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

