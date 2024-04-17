Contrasting Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Metals Acquisition 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and Metals Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Metals Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Metals Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 24.26 -$260,000.00 ($0.01) -28.57 Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 4.27 -$144.55 million N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metals Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Metals Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -113.48% -1.76% -1.75% Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

