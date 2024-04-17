Head to Head Contrast: Grindr (GRND) vs. The Competition

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grindr to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grindr and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 974 4083 9082 249 2.60

Grindr currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -31.00 Grindr Competitors $9.22 billion $2.05 billion 47.19

Grindr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -165.22% -42.93% -8.65%

Summary

Grindr beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

