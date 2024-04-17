KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 413,101 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,201,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,082. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

