Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,880 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.91.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

