Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.95 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.84 or 0.00030977 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $301.95 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004271 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,025,415 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

