PPSC Investment Service Corp Has $97.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 18.5% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $97,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $427.46. 31,984,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,249,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.