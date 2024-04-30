306 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $91.54. 2,864,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

