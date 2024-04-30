Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 18.3% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00006831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $115.71 million and $5.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,255.16 or 0.99955166 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012270 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.38953393 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $4,337,793.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.