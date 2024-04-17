Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Russo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PESI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PESI opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

